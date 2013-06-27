New Informational Site About Moving to Hong Kong

Ipswich, GB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Hong Kong has a rich and deep history. From the 19th century, Hong Kong was under British rule until 1997, when it was transferred to China.



“It is a global city with a mixture of Asia and Europe,” said Jamie Silver of Living in Hong Kong.



Because of its large trade center, Hong Kong has many businessmen and women making homes there. Many are coming from other countries in Europe and the U.S.



Moving to a new city is one thing, moving to a completely new country on the other hand is a completely different experience altogether.



Answering some fundamental questions about living arrangements and the like, LivinginHongKong.org helps those who are moving to this vibrant and active city make the best of what could be a difficult ordeal.



“Many questions such as finding a place to live are common no matter where someone is moving. The questions about schooling, transportation, taxes and the like are often forgotten or overlooked. That is why we created this website,” said Silver.



LivinginHongKong.org helps families or individuals move to Hong Kong and answer some of the more difficult questions involved with moving. Written in easy to read, friendly posts and pages, the website has plenty of information to help with the decision making process.



Besides the standard questions, there is a page devoted to finding entertainment and enjoying the new surroundings. Many of the countries surrounding Hong Kong are available by ferry or plane. Both are not expensive.



For more information or to learn more, visit http://www.livinginhongkong.org/.



Living in Hong Kong

Jamie Silver - Website Manager

http://www.livinginhongkong.org/

info@livinginhongkong.org