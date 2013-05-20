New Initiative to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Beamsville, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- ‘Local Biz Help’, an Ontario, Canada based organization offering mobile friendly websites, text message marketing, website design, local SEO and social media, today announced details related to their new initiative to reduce the carbon footprints. According to the reports, the company would be planting three trees in Guatemala against each order confirmation by any client. The trees would be planted in the name of the client and a certificate for the same with client’s business name would be provided. Local Biz Help would also be offering a button related to the initiative that the clients can display on their website, and also a dedicated web page with the picture of their trees and the family that would be raising them.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the organization said, “We are proud to announce that Local Biz Help, in order to reduce carbon footprint, would be planting three trees in Guatemala against every order on any of our services. The trees would be planted in the name of the client and a certification of the same would also be provided.”



According to the experts, carbon footprint not only results in environmental changes including global warming but also affects the human health. The move by the company is seen as an impactful one that would not only bring more clients to the company but also provide inspiration to other organizations to follow the footsteps.



The move came at a time when the demand of mobile based sites and online marketing for local businesses is on the rise. When contacted, Ron Richardson, the founder of the company said, “I love the fact that companies are realizing the importance of mobile and online marketing as a primary source of their advertising spending. I also love the fact that here at Local Biz Help, we have the ability to help our clients realize significant increases in all areas of their business and help them reduce their own carbon footprint by partnering up and having trees planted in their name.”



Local Biz Help is an Ontario Canada based company, which was created to help small and medium sized businesses get a steady stream of leads via mobile and online sources. The company specializes in mobile friendly website creation, mobile marketing and local SEO services.



