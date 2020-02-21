New Innovations in Metabolic Surgery Look Hopeful for Obesity Patients

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Metabolic surgery and bariatric surgery are often interchanged when referring to procedures used to treat obesity and address other comorbidities. The contrast to bariatric surgery is that metabolic surgery is intended to specifically treat patients with diabetes who are unresponsive to medication or lifestyle changes, regardless of whether the patient is obese or not.



Back in June 2016, Diabetes Care published guidelines for metabolic surgery, as an important treatment option for patients with type 2 diabetes. Metabolic surgery is recommended for patients with a BMI of 40.0 kg/m2 or more and in those with a BMI 35.0–39.9 kg/m2 who have hyperglycaemia. At the time of publication, those guidelines have been formally endorsed by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the International Diabetes Federation, Diabetes UK, the Chinese Diabetes Society, Diabetes India, and over forty more obesity and surgical societies.



National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2016 statistics showed that about 39.6% of American adults were obese. The additional weight adds undue pressure and stress on the pelvic floor. Consequently, obesity can lead to Type II Diabetes, which may cause damage to the nerves that control the bladder. The New York Bariatric Group has been aware that those needing metabolic and bariatric surgery can comprise of two different populations with different needs, therefore care must be put into deciding which surgeries are appropriate for each and every patient.



Advancements in metabolic evaluation methods and procedures have helped streamline this process so that the right patient receives the right care in a timely manner. This is essential as this group of patients are usually facing severe health risks, serious diseases, and heart conditions. Time is almost always of the essence.



A representative from The New York Bariatric Group made the statement, "The most popular and widely-known metabolic surgical procedure is the Gastric Bypass, ith now well over 20 years of innovation and advancements. Gastric Bypass is highly considered the "gold standard of weight loss surgery. The Gastric Band and the Biliopancreatic Diversion with or without Duodenal Switch has also been shown to be very effective in treatment."



The New York Bariatric Group are also investigating other procedures still classified as experimental and under study such as the Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy, Ilial Interposition and Duodenojejunal Bypass. Their dedication to the war against obesity has been unquestionable as they maintain the highest standards in bariatic patient care.



About New York Bariatric Surgeons

As part of The New York Bariatric Group, the organization is comprised of a specialized team of top bariatric weight loss professionals who are devoted to improving the lives of their patients who have been shown to be resistant to medication, diet, and other lifestyle treatments. They believe in a transformational approach to changing the way people think about weight loss, offering full mental, and emotion support before, during, and after the surgical process.



View all of the company's Metabolic Surgical Procedures and connect with New York Bariatric Surgeons on Facebook.