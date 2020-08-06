New Innovations in Sensor Patch Market by Growing Technology Trends: Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Global Sensor Patch Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion by 2019 which is expected to USD 6.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 39.8%.



The global Sensor Patch market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Sensor Patch market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Sensor Patch market are studied in detail in the global Sensor Patch market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Sensor patches are the type of adhesive patches which are attached to body and they help to diagnose and monitor condition of an individual. Sensor patches are activated by the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) which attached to human skin in order to detect the physiological changes in human body. It is widely used in healthcare, and fitness and sports industry.



Rise in per capita income in healthcare sector and increase in disposable income of people are the key driving factors which are expected to boost global sensor patch market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for wearable devices for diagnosis is expected to propel the global sensor patch market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of smartphones and development of sensors will fuel the global sensor patch market growth. Also, increase in demand for sensor patch in various sectors including healthcare and sports will have the positive impact on market growth.



However, occurrence of side effects like skin rashes due to use of sensor patch is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global sensor patch market growth. Also, regulatory issues will affect the global sensor patch market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Irhythm Technologies, Inc, Abbott Laboratories. Preventice Solutions, Inc., Vitalconnect, Inc., Kenzen Inc., Gentag, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Medtronic Plc, and Dexcom, Inc.



Market Taxonomy

By Sensor Type

- Temperature Sensor Patch

- ECG Sensor patch

- Blood Glucose patch

- Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor patch

- Heart Rate Sensor Patch

- Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

- Others

By Application

- Monitoring

- Diagnostics

By End Use

- Healthcare

- Fitness and Sports

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



