New Innovative Social Video App Available on iTunes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Vitoto, a new innovative fun collaborative video app is now available on iTunes for free. It has gained popularity from the public in a short period of time.



Vitoto is a social video app that lets users collaborate on the creation of a single video. Once a video is started, friends are invited through Facebook to join the thread. Once invited, they can contribute their own videos to that particular thread, making a video story between friends.



Vitoto is a great iPhone app for parties, events, hobbies or even ordinary days as long as there’s something to post about. We even had one couple that wanted to use Vitoto to record their child growing up over a 10-year period. It’s so simple that even a child can use it. Vitoto works on iOS 5.0 and above across the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.



Vitoto was created by 27 year old Vinay Patankar from Australia, while watching a showing during a surfing trip to the Dominican Republic. He was watching an episode of Touch and saw a scene where a mobile phone was being passed around the world with videos and messages being left for the succeeding persons to see. “I remember as soon as that scene finished, turning to my business partner and saying, ‘As if someone wouldn’t just steal that phone… There should be an app for that!’”, says Patankar. That was how Vitoto was born.



Vitoto is not just another video app. Its founders are trying to build “the next generation social content creation and customer engagement platform”. Many users have been using this app for documenting their journeys in competitions, events, blogs, trips and even use it to give video gifts. To check out this app and be part of this next generation social video app, log on to http://www.vitoto.com.



About Vitoto

Vitoto is the next generation social video app where friends can add and share related videos to a single thread. For more information, contact Vinay Patankar at vinay@vitoto.com or 4804361331.