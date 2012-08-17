New, Innovative Therapy Services

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Whether you are looking for a psychologist in Edmonton, a marriage counselor in Edmonton or a therapist in Edmonton; Equinox Therapeutic and Consulting Services can help you. They provide their patients with psychotherapy and counseling services. Think they sound like any other therapist office? Think again. At Equinox, they use equine-assisted psychotherapy. That’s right. Horses.



Equine-Assisted work is anything that utilizes horses as part of the process. As for Equine-Assisted Mental Health work, it is a specialized branch of Animal-Assisted Therapy that exclusively uses horses to address the mental health issues of the patient.



According to a company representative, “We have seen many benefits of working with horses. For some patients, getting to see and work with the horse is incentive enough. For others, they feel that the horse mirrors their own feelings allowing them to see themselves better.”



Equinox Therapeutic and Consulting Services specializes in counseling adolescents and adults, especially those who are dealing with overcoming trauma, addiction or an eating disorder. Besides using Equine-Assisted therapy, Equinox also uses office-based session where patients can talk one-on-one with a therapist.



“Our name represents a belief in balance, harmony and change,” states the company representative. The term “equinox” can refer to a balance in the seasons, or when a change is about to happen. Given this definition, the name of the company is fitting. Equinox strives to bring harmony and balance to their patients, whether it is with the use of the horse-based therapy or in-office seesions.