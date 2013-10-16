New Innovative TMJ Treatment Tool and TMJ Exercises for Jaw Related Disorders

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Temporomandibular or TMJ disorder occurs due to problems with the jaw, jaw joint and those facial muscles which control chewing and other movements of the jaw. Temporomandibular joint connects the lower jaw to the temporal bone of the skull which is located in front of the ear on each side of the head.



TMJ Symptoms

- Pain and discomfort in facial area, tenderness in jaw joint area and around the ear or inside during speaking, chewing, orwhile trying to widen mouth

- Chewing characterized by grating, clicking or popping sounds

- Swelling of the sides of the face

- Restricted ability in movement of the mouth

- Fatigued face

- Other common TMJ symptoms are headache, neck ache, tooth ache, ear ache etc.



There are some TMJ exercises that provide relief. TMJ exercises include alignment exercises, joint strength exercises, exercises to help neck muscles loosen up, exercises that help in taking stress off the face. Double chin exercises help in toning the muscles of face and jaw. Some easy double chin exercises are chin lift, neck roll, platysma exercise and jaw release.



A lots of TMJ treatments are available. Some of the fundamental TMJ treatments are:

- Applying moist cold or heat packs on the sides of the face and on the temple area for at least 10 minutes a day.

- Eating soft foods such as mashed potatoes, yoghurt, cheese etc.

- Taking medication to relieve swelling and muscle pain.

- Low level laser therapy to reduce inflammation and pain.



Complex TMJ treatments include:

- Trans-cutaneous electrical nerve stimulation

- Ultrasound

- Radio Wave therapy

- Trigger point injections



TMJ surgery should be taken into consideration only after all other treatments fail as the surgery is irreversible. The various types of TMJ surgery are Arthrocentesis, Arthroplasties, Disk Repositioning, Diskectomy, Partial/Total Joint Replacement, Articular Eminence Recontouring, and Temporalis Muscle Graft.



During recovery from TMJ surgery limit your diet to soft foods like drinks and shakes, get your medications before surgery, wear clothing that does not go over the head, use the right kind of pillows and sleep on a slightly elevated bed.



About JawFlex

JawFlex is a facial exercises mouthpiece which is recommended by dental technicians for recovery after TMJ surgery. JawFlex is highly beneficial as it prevents teeth clenching and grinding, strengthens and enhances jaw muscles, helps in development of facial muscles to minimise the risk of jaw and facial injuries, helps relieve discomfort, and alleviates stress and muscular tension.



For Extra Information Kindly Visit: http://www.jawflex.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: JawFlex

Address: 19744 Beach Blvd Suite 362,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Phone: (855) 529-3539

Email: jawflex@gmail.com

http://www.jawflex.com/