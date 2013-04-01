New Innovative Wellness Socks to Put a Spring in Every Step and Boost Health @ Diabetic Socks

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Socks are now getting a lot of innovative changes and technology is being applied to it seamlessly. Today, we can now improve the health of the people just by simply instructing them to wear a pair of socks and say goodbye to medicine that has to be taken orally.



Reflexa socks have several types of socks that can match a person’s needs and improve his or her health. These socks are created with the finest innovative materials such as the synthetic yarn called Celliant™ which is a patented yarn used in a number of different fabrics which provides numerous medical benefits. The major effects of Celliant™ are to increase oxygen levels in the body of the wearer. The pair of socks has the ability to regulate the temperature of the body and give an overall feeling of wellness.



Diabetic Socks have the ability to regulate body temperature, increase blood oxygen levels and also improve the vascular flow. Diabetics can wear the diabetic sock he entire day in order to maintain healthy levels.



Their socks are not limited for diabetics only, there are other types of socks that can be worn depending on the person’s needs, these are travel socks, active socks, and silver socks.



Having a pair of these socks can give the benefit of reduced swelling and manage venous insufficiency (varicose veins). It improves the flow in the feet greatly unlike normal socks and more.



About Reflexa Sock

Reflexa Socks is a brand that provides the most health improving pair of socks online. They aim to provide an alternative medicine to people who don’t take in drugs and would like to try a different method. They use only the best materials in their products and guaranties warranty on each of them.



Mark Warren

Contact Phone – (561) 369-3300

Contact Email – docssocks@gmail.com

Website - http://agreatsock.com

Complete Address - 1325 South Congress Ave. Suite 108, Boynton Beach, Florida, 33426