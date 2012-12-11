"New Insights Into Under-Targeted Age Groups in Health and Beauty" - New Market Report

New Healthcare research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- This report offers a completely fresh look at how Health and Beauty consumption habits differ by age, allowing marketers to understand people's consumption patterns like never before. This offers unique opportunities to effectively target new consumer groups, behaviors, and trends, based on actual empirical data in Health and Beauty consumption across 10 core countries.
Health and Beauty consumption habits evolve with age; therefore, an in-depth study of how key consumption patterns and trends differ by age is vital in order to spot the consumer groups that offer more value than has been currently achieved in Health and Beauty markets, and capitalize on these opportunities.
Fear of Aging is the key driving force within Health and Beauty markets, and while acceptance of the inevitable aging process is slowly growing, strong pressure remains to, at the very least, look good for your age. Greater knowledge of the causes of aging is driving a shift from "curative" to "preventative" anti-aging products.
Marketers in the Non-BRIC region are already adjusting to aging populations as a result of longer life expectancies and the transition of baby boomers into retirement age; however, marketers in China and Russia are also going to have to increase their targeting of Older Consumers as populations in these countries are a lot older than some might think. In contrast, Brazilian and Indian Health and Beauty markets are driven by large, and increasingly affluent, young populations.
The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumption behavior by age through to its actual impact on a product market, which provides readers with a unique analysis of Health and Beauty markets, driven by survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, and integrated with market data, which quantifies the precise consumption of key consumer groups and the influence of key motivators. Knowing who to target with what products allows marketing tactics and strategies to be updated to meet new and valuable opportunities.
The value and volume of key age groups and their consumption habits in 10 core countries is quantified through a unique integration of survey and market data, which This allows the impact of consumer trends to be compared by age group, showing where hotspots to target exist and exactly which trends are most important to target.
Concise case studies show how leading brands and retailers are effectively targeting key consumer trends and consumption behaviors.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Almay, Aveeno, Batiste, Benefit Cosmetics, Body Shop, Bulldog Natural Grooming, Colgate, Estee Lauder, Etsy
