Darien, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LocalSearchForDentists.com’s new internet dental marketing system helps dentists attract record breaking number of five-star Google patient reviews. As Google continues to hold the market share for online search, it is more vital than ever for local businesses like dentists to have a strong presence in order to attract new patients and build a strong brand.



LocalSearchForDentists.com recently helped a Chattanooga dentist achieve more than 100 five-star Google reviews, a record-breaking number for the local area, using their Google Patient Reviews Attraction System.



Google patient reviews are displayed in Google+ Local search results as well on individual business profiles. Formally known as Google Maps, this new platform has made it increasingly difficult for businesses to acquire reviews, as it requires reviewers to first create a Google account and no longer allows anonymous reviews. While it's traditionally not an easy task to acquire Google reviews, they make a significant improvement in how business profiles rank in Google results.



"Because of the Google Patient Reviews Attraction System, we've seen a tremendous improvement in our Google rankings over the past several months, and as a result, have also seen a significant increase in patients who come through our doors," said Dr. Robert Gallien of Smiles of Chattanooga. "This system has not only helped boost our rankings, but it's helping new patients make an informed decision about choosing our practice because of reviews from our happy patients."



Unlike many other reviews attraction systems that often just create fabricated, duplicate reviews, the internet dental marketing program by Local Search for Dentists uses proven strategies to encourage only authentic reviews from real patients.



"What we've found in working with dentists across the country is that happy patients are generally willing to leave reviews of their experience, but the biggest obstacle is encouraging them to do so," said Graig Presti, CEO of Local Search for Dentists. "Our system has created a proven method to acquire authentic reviews to enhance the online visibility and reputation of our clients."



A leading expert in the internet marketing industry, Graig Presti frequently presents at dental conferences as well as online marketing seminars to share his expertise about dental internet marketing and reputation management. He was most recently featured as a presenter at the 2013 GKIC SuperConference.



