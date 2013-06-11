New Internet Marketing Packages Available from Startersphere

Lincoln, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Top UK Internet marketing agency, Startersphere announces new Internet Marketing Packages starting at only £195 a month. As a full service agency, Startersphere incorporates social media management, SEO and internet marketing designed to get businesses attention through search engine ranking and social interaction. The company seeks to provide service and insight for their clients in all aspects of online exposure.



Their new Internet Marketing Packages include:



Social Media set up and management = £195



Business start-up Internet Marketing - SEO & Social Media Package = £225 a month



Established Business Internet Marketing & Social Media Package = £350 a month



Startersphere offers a free website analysis to businesses, determining current SEO position in relation to key terms and to determine issues obstructing a further increase in search ranking. Following their free analysis they will devise and present a strategy to overcoming issues and creating a website environment calculated to facilitate a ranking on Google's first page



The free website analysis is available here: Website Analysis



Flexibility is key to Startersphere's approach to helping their clients. By applying SEO strategy to overall design and social media aspects of a business's online presence, they remedy a clients overall internet marketing position.



For example, with social media having become the focal point of online business presence, many business owners worry about exposure to criticism and negative comments by customers or even detractors. Startersphere founder, Alex Wivell, recently commented on the relationship to a business's online presence between negative comments and social media by stating, "Every business will have complaints, some unfounded, others genuine errors. Regardless of why complaints occur, avoiding a social media presence will not prevent viral complaints. It will just prevent you being privy to them and engaging damage control. Often you can gain a heightened respect and trust in your service from others witnessing your swift reaction and compensation of the upset party."



About Startersphere

Located in Lincoln, UK Startersphere offers Internet Marketing solutions for businesses large and small. Focusing on a full service approach which incorporates social media Management, search engine optimization and search engine marketing, Startersphere prides itself on being able to respond to their client's every internet marketing need. Starterphere was founded by Alex Wivell, CIM qualified.