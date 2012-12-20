New Internet Radio Station to Launch January 1, 2013

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Stop, Press, Listen. That is what Rosey Mae, Station Manager of a new internet radio station, RVoice Radio, would like you to do this coming New Year. Starting January 1, 2013, internet users will be able to listen to a wide variety of shows ranging from talk, music to sports stations designed for the modern culture.



Although RVoice Radio will be launched officially in January, RVoice Radio already has a streaming app available in both the iTunes and Google Play store. At RVoice Radio listeners can be informed about current news, fresh and modern talk shows, politics on a street level and new music. RVoice Radio even has a Neo Soul/Hip Hop Music late nights for listeners to chill out and relax to.



RVoice Radio’s mission is to be the voice of the people; giving them what they should listen to and what they want to listen to with engaging show hosts and radio without all the fluff that listeners have to hear with other radio stations.



RVoice Radio is supported by sponsors both locally and globally in order for listeners to receive this amazing variety in listening stations. With headquarters located in northern Ohio, RVoice Radio is on full blast 24-7. This new internet radio station takes pride in quality radio with real people, real talk radio to engage listeners to the fullest.



On-air hosts who specialize in different business sectors to give listeners expert advice and talk radio that matters currently host this new internet radio station. These on-air hosts are not only experts in specific fields but also their passion for radio creates an eccentric and interesting listening experience. Working together, these on-air hosts assembled an internet radio station for the modern listener to spread news and information about news listeners care about.



New Year’s is a time for resolution. Make a resolution this year to stop, press, and listen with RVoice Radio at www.rvoiceradio.com or by downloading the app from the iTunes or Google Play Store.



