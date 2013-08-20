New iOS App "Guess It! Pic Travel" Entertains and Educates Travel Lovers

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Converge Creative, LLC is pleased to announce the release of Guess It! Pic Travel, a new iPhone and iPad application designed to entertain, educate and stimulate conversation between travel fans of all ages. The game is available for free at the iTunes Store for all devices that run iOS operating systems.



With 100 levels of travel gameplay, Guess It! Pic Travel takes anyone who enjoys traveling on a world tour, revisiting places they’ve already been as well as revealing landmarks and attractions that are a must for any travel bucket list. Guess It! Pic Travel is the ultimate travel brain teaser, providing players with a fun but educational way to pass the time, whether on the road or at home, anytime, anywhere.



Guess It! Pic Travel uses photographs of countries, landmarks and attractions to test your travel knowledge. Players tap tiles to reveal a travel photo, and then guess the word associated with the photo. The addictive game is fully interactive, making it easy for players to ask friends for help via email or social media by tapping the “Ask Friends” icon, and to keep tabs on levels completed and coins earned by friends through Game Center. Players can also use coins to add reveals or letter hints, and if they run out, can connect with Guess It! Pic on Facebook to get bonus coins, play bonus games for free coins, or purchase a coin package.



“If you enjoy word games, puzzle games, trivia games or quizzes, then Guess It! Pic Travel will be right up your alley,” said Creative Director James Jaen. “The great thing about Guess It! Pic Travel is that it takes the brain teaser puzzle games we played as children and adapts them to the tools we use to communicate today, our phones and mobile devices. The game tests players' travel IQ and builds upon their knowledge.”



Guess It! Pic Travel is the first in what Converge Creative promises will be a series of picture-based Guess It! Pic Games. The company plans to add more levels to Guess It! Pic Travel in the near future.



For more information and to see Guess It! Pic Travel in action, download the app free from the App Store at http://www.bit.ly/guessitpictravel.



To connect with Guess It! Pic Games visit http://www.facebook.com/GuessItPic or http://www.guessitpic.com.



To find out more about Converge Creative visit http://www.convergecreative.com.



Company: Converge Creative LLC

Contact Name: Nayna Jaen

Email: apps@convergecreative.com

Company Location: Tampa, FL

Website Addresses:

Guess It! Pic Travel App Store Download Link: http://www.bit.ly/guessitpictravel

Guess It! Pic Games websites: http://www.facebook.com/GuessItPic and http://www.guessitpic.com.

Converge Creative website: http://www.convergecreative.com