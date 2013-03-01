New iOS Game, Blackout, Breaks Into the App Store

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Blackout is a new iOS game that has been publicly released onto the App Store. The mobile game has been in development for quite some time, and is one of the most highly anticipated mobile games to ever be released into the Apple App Store. The game offers a unique competitive environment through allowing players to effectively compete against one another in a leader board style fashion.



There are currently two versions of the new Blackout game. The free version is available to all gamers, and offers players 15 highly addicting levels. The PRO version comes complete with 30 levels, among other perks, such as being completely ad free.



Blackout puts the player up against the challenge of cutting the power to the whole city, whilst ensuring that the players’ own buildings don't become blacked out. All of this happens during a race against time - with a clock counting down in real-time. As players begin to master Blackout, they can compete and compare their scores with their friends through a Game Center leader board.



The game is simple to play too. Simply swipe across the surface of a city grid, and beat the clock. From there, a new, more challenging level will be unlocked. With a completely unique game play environment and setting; Blackout is set to become one of the most addicting games to ever be released into the Apple App Store this year.



To learn more about Blackout, head over to http://blackoutgame.com or find the official game on the Apple App Store.



About Blackout

Blackout is a newly released mobile game that has been developed exclusively for the Apple iOS operating system. The game caters to all age ranges and generations.



