New iPhone App Enables People Report and Discuss Paranormal Events

Woy Woy Bay, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- An ambitious new app has been launched in the iTunes Store. Paranormal+ is an entirely free iPhone application aimed at those interested in reporting and discussing their paranormal experiences.



Individuals who encounter paranormal experiences often find it hard to discuss the events with skeptical friends and family. Indeed, it can be quite daunting for a person to talk about their paranormal experience even years after the event due to the stigma that is often attached to the subject. This app is therefore designed to enable people to discuss the events openly with others in the community.



Paranormal+ has been created to allow people to submit their paranormal experiences as and when they happen in real-time. This quick action enables realistic recollection and accuracy. All of the submissions that are received are then categorized; sanity checked; and then entered into a SQL-driven paranormal sightings database.



Commenting on the launch, Robert Phillips, Publisher of the app outlines the overall strategy, “We have created the free iPhone and Android app’s in order to help build the world’s single largest and most comprehensive paranormal database. Our primary aims are to collect; map; categorize; and then analyze the entire paranormal world one event at a time”.



In addition to the core functionality, the community-driven app enables a user to be updated on all the recent paranormal news, take part in polls, download video's, submit their sighting details, and view the editor’s selection of important paranormal books on the subjects that matter to them.



To watch an independent video review of the app (via YouTube) please click here.



For high definition materials please contact us.



For more information about this newly iTunes App, visit the Apple App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/paranormal+-news-community/id637385629?mt=8.



Alternatively, please feel free to Email editor@paranormalgrok.com.