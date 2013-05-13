New iPhone App Takes Birthday Reminders to the Next Level

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Facebook and birthdays go hand in hand, but accessing Facebook to check birthdays and send messages can be difficult when there is no time or a convenient way to access Facebook. Enter the Birthday Calendar Pal – a new iPhone app – www.BirthdayCalendarPal.com .



“We wanted an easy way to send birthday greetings to friends and family, but we also wanted to take it a lot further than that. This is why we created the Birthday Calendar Pal app,” said Husani Bastien, co-founder of 321 App Labs, the company that created Birthday Calendar Pal.



The main advantage of this new app is the ability to create messages and greetings before the actual birthday. When the big day arrives, customizable, stylish cards are posted to your friend’s walls. This way planning ahead for birthdays can be done when there is ample time to do it.



“No more frantic posting to Facebook before work or school or embarrassing face to face meetings with significant others over forgotten birthdays. Pre-planning means there is no forgetting,” Bastien said.



Besides simply adding text to your friends’ Facebook wall, Birthday Calendar Pal has dozens of Facebook-optimized card graphics, over 100 pre-made greetings, jokes and the like for you to mix and match. And for those who do not Facebook, Birthday Calendar Pal sends texts to them.



“We want our users to have fun selecting cards while making their friends feel good. We have tried to cover all of the bases for all customers and people who have iPhones. Our app is currently only available on iOS, and its requirements are found on the app homepage,” Prasanna Perera, the other co-founder said.



321 App Labs was founded by 321Apps.com and A2Digital.net founders Prasanna Perera and Husani Bastien, respectively.



