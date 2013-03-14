New iPhone Story App Promises Fun and Learning for Young Children

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Fruition Marketing announces the release of their new children's story app Bony Cheetah, available in the Apple iTunes Store. Bony Cheetah is a compendium of interactive stories for young readers centering on the character Bony Cheetah, a loveable young cheetah who gets into mischief and adventures. The stories are interactive and can be voice narrated. The purpose of the Bony Cheetach series of stories is to help with children's development in mathematics, problem solving, color recognition, reading and imagination.



Written by husband and wife team of Andre and Cherisse Skeete, their goal for Bony Cheetah is to, "get children to have fun learning. Our inspiration has been our 2 year-old daughter. She loves these stories and we are sure other children will too. We have many updates planned and our daughter is our quality control department. Readers can be sure our future update will be equally fun."



Bony Cheetah is available for the iPhone through the iTunes store. The children's stories series also has a website at http://bonycheetah.com, which has additional fun and games for children.



CONTACT

Fruition Marketing Inc

1400 Buford Hwy, Suite E-1

Sugar Hill, GA, 30518