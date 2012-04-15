New iPhone5live.com Website Opts for News and Context over Rumors

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2012 -- The newest iPhone 5 blog known as iPhone5live.com is also becoming one of the most popular due to its extensive rumor control via real news, historical context and in-depth technical assessment. Started by a team of so-called Apple fanboys, the website provides the latest news and credible iPhone 5 rumors.



The new Apple iPhone 5 release date has been the most highly speculated and rumor-driven aspect of the new Smartphone model by the current crop of iPhone 5 rumor and news websites. As the late 2012 release date comes more into focus, technology enthusiasts are looking for websites that deal more in news than in rumors about the new iPhone 5. The latest website that is fitting that bill for most is iPhone5live.com. “As a group of true Apple product lovers, we know that most people are looking for news rather than rumors, so we work more like a news team rather than a rumor mill,’ said an iPhone5live.com team member.



The blog looks at the very strong possibility that Apple will introduce what is being referred to as the Quad-Core Processor, which will outperform the current A5 processor utilized by Samsung in their Android Smartphone. Readers are introduced to the obvious pros of faster processing speeds verses the potential downsides of inflated costs. The website surmises that a better and more powerful processor will go a long way in boosting its demand among consumers.



Battery life is addressed from the industry insiders perspective of how, rather than if Apple will introduce the long awaited fix. The possibility of a larger screen size on the iPhone 5 is also thoroughly vetted. “The screen development under the late Steve Jobs all the way through to the specifics of how a larger screen could be implemented and its effect on the iPhone 5 price and its user gives the reader context as well as news,” said the website team member.



The blog delves into the rumors surrounding NFC support for interaction and connection between other devices, the megapixel increase in the iPhone 5 camera and a new technology known as “iWallet.” Other unique features discussed due to recent patent applications such as multiplayer game functionality, photo timer features and more are vetted and discussed. For more information, please visit http://iphone5live.com



The website iPhone5live.com is one of the leading news blogs for the iPhone 5. The blog's founders strive to bring users and tech enthusiasts the breaking news that matters as well as constant featuring of news articles that aid users in their search for the most up-to-date details.