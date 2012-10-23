New iPhone/Android App for Breast Health Awareness

Durango, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The forerunners in breast health education, Mammo Mamas, are preparing to launch their first interactive iPhone App this October.



According to recent studies by the American Cancer Society, more than 65% of women experience fears and doubts when it comes to getting their annual mammogram. With over 20 years experience as mammographers and clinic directors, Mammo Mama’s founder Joanna Atencio and Melanie Cruise want to change these statistics.



“We are using the latest technology in order to spread awareness and create an online community where people can come to get the facts about mammography. Our iPhone/Andoid App puts news, doctors’ advice, and support into your hands, literally, and makes it fun and interactive,” Atencio says.



In addition to providing news and tips about mammograph, the App will answer questions and concerns, provide access to personal results, and lead both men and women through the fears related to mammography.



About Mammo Mamas

Mammo Mamas was created based on a passion for women's health and to meet a demand for answers and support about breast health and mammography. Passionate and professional, founders Joanna Atencio and Melanie Cruise are highly qualified mammographers with over 20 years of dedication to the field of Mammography and the love and care of their patients.



For more information and details, visit Mammo Mamas’ website: www.mammomamas.com. Recently launched, the website is an extended version of the information that will be published on the APP.



