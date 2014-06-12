New Italian Furniture Retailer Launches Offering Free Planning and Design Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- New retailer My Italian Living has launched online, bringing luxury contemporary Italian furniture to the UK market. My Italian Living recently launched an online store featuring furniture for the dining room, bedroom and living room as well as a selection of modern fireplaces and handmade wooden floors.



My Italian Living offers their interior design services for free. The ‘space planning’ service helps to make a home more spacious, convenient and focuses on the design style transitions between rooms. This results in a sense of individuality for different spaces whilst retaining an overall feeling of unity. The professional designers can also focus on the furniture layout of a single room.



The interior design consultation offered to customers by My Italian Living covers all aspects of space planning, furniture layout, choice of materials and colours and can resolve complicated issues related to renovation and refurbishment. This service is also available via email so anyone in the UK can benefit.



My Italian Living specialise in minimalist, modern and modular designs, ideal for cosmopolitan, contemporary interiors. Many of their luxury pieces feature complex mechanisms of transformation, allowing them to be flexible in modern, multi-use spaces.



The new online store features many minimalist and art deco style pieces. They mainly use natural materials, which are non-toxic and eco friendly. Stock is sourced directly from manufacturers in Italy, meaning the savings are passed onto the customer.



About My Italian Living

My Italian Living started trading in April 2014. The company is based in London and their services cover the whole of the UK. The online store offers a wide variety of luxury furniture items for the home in various modern designs. All furniture is fire proof and comes with a two year manufacturer’s warranty. The company also sources hand-made wooden floors from Italy and stocks a selection of modern, free standing and wall-mounted fireplaces. My Italian Living has a free UK delivery service as well as free professional interior design services. They are open 10am – 6pm everyday.



For Media Enquiries

Contact: Andrea

Email: andrea@myitalianliving.com

Telephone: 0208 7950882



Website: http://www.myitalianliving.com

Telephone: 0800 0288112



My Italian Living Ltd.

Unit 4, The Junction

Wembley Retail Park

Wembley

London

HA9 0EG

United Kingdom