New Items for Father's Day Released by Regalo Manila

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Since Father's Day is only a few days away, Regalo Manila - a Philippine-based gift company - has decided to release some delectable items on their website menu. From cakes to chocolate chip cookies, Regalo Manila will surely make the coming Father's Day a little sweeter.



Here are the items that the company has decided to include in their menu:



Freshly Baked Cookies



While men are generally known to be tough on the outside, there is still something about sweet treats like freshly baked cookies that makes their hearts melt. This is what Regalo Manila has figured out as they launch some cookies on their Father's Day Gifts section.



Right now, their Father's Day section contains some chocolate chip cookies from different brands.



Cakes



Aside from cookies, Regalo Manila has also included some cakes in their selection. Anyone who will visit their website will see that they have some cakes from popular brands in the Philippines. Perhaps the most notable out of all the cakes in their selection is the recent addition of a sugarfree cake for health conscious fathers.



Native Food



And since food will always equate a celebration in the Philippines, Regalo Manila has decided to also include a list of native foods in their selection. These are foods that have a huge serving that may be good enough for 6 to 10 people. Some of the native foods included in their selection are fresh lumpia, grilled squid, pancit malabon and rellenong bangus. These are classic Filipino favorites that doesn't get old even as time pass by.



Regalo Manila hopes to meet the needs of their customers through the inclusion of food items that cannot be seen in other online shops. They released these items just in time for Father's Day.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila is a gift company that's based in the Philippines. They are known to send professionally arranged flowers and other gift items to people in the Philippines on behalf of their loved ones who live abroad. They accept orders online and deliver gift items to their respective recipients through their dedicated delivery and customer service team.