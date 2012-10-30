New Jailbreak iPhone 4S, 4/3GS iOS 6 Released : Factory Unlock: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- According to Chip Jailbreak Group, Sap Shield V1.7 is ready to jailbreak iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 5 iOS 6 and factory unlock iPhone 5, iPhone 4S/4/3GS iOS6/5.1.1.



The U.S. iDevice owners can jailbreak and unlock their devices using this great tool available for download at Chip Jailbreak Group official website : www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com



New legislation in the U.S. regarding jailbreak and unlock for iPhone 5/4S/4 brings good news for iDevice owners. According to this new legislation it is now legal to unlock and jailbreak iPhone 4S/4 , iPhone 5.



The U.S. Copyright Office, an organization established within the Library of Congress, spoke about the exceptions to the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act). As of yesterday, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012, and until 2015, customers can legally jailbreak and unlock any iPhone 5, iPhone 4S/4 and older 3Gs models running current iOS 6, 5.1.1 or lower.



Right after the U.S. Copyright Office announced the new legislation Chip Jailbreak Group has launched Sap Shield V1.7 untethered software for iOS 6 that has been proven successful for iOS 6 jailbreak and unlock on iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 5 and older 3GS model for any network and baseband version.



Sap Shield V1.7 jailbreak and unlock software is only possible to perform on smartphones and it not working for any tablet. This means, for example, it is legal to jailbreak a smartphone, but on board the installed software can not be obtained in violation of applicable laws and jailbreak any iPad .



U.S. users of the iPhone 5 can now perform an untethered jailbreak and permanent factory unlock procedure using Sap Shield V1.7 without the risk of losing the guarantee, and if iPhone 5 was purchased by the end of 2012, you can also proceed to unlock the phone in order to use iPhone 5 in a nano-SIM of another operator.



From 1 January 2013, the unlock will be accomplished only with the consent of the telephone from which it was purchased. Illegal, however, is the execution of the jailbreak on iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4 or shortly the new iPad mini.



Users of iPhone 4 and iPhone 3GS upgraded to iOS 6 can not take advantage of some of the features and innovations introduced by Apple in the most recent iteration of the mobile operating system. It is now possible to use the navigation function held in place by Apple Maps and maps view in 3D (Flyover).



Still there is bad news for iPhone 4 and iPhone 3GS devices that do not officially support the intelligent assistant Siri. The hacker community that has always worked to develop solutions to jailbreak the iOS devices is still at work on this front, so that users of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 3GS take advantage of this great future in the near future.