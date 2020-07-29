New Jeep Selection Now Available in Ft. Lauderdale by Reputed Car Dealers

Fort Pierce, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Arrigo Group is pleased to present the new jeep for sale in Fort Lauderdale – click here to see more. The all-new 2020 jeep Cherokee specials are the special entrants in the Arrigo showrooms. Available in four trim levels and options – Upland comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, sophisticated cabin design and available heating elements for extra comfort; Limited trim comes with a dual-zone climate control system to ensure the passengers are comfortable irrespective of the weather outside; the High Altitude trip comes with The Alpine Sound System that offers impeccable sound quality and guarantees entertaining ride each time every time; and the Trailhawk trim level comes with an exclusive Active Drive Lock feature for safe off-roading and enjoyable along with neutral and low range modes for flat towing.



These models come with luxurious interior furnishings which could be totally customized; and stunning exteriors such as the LED headlamps, button activated power lift gate and many more. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Arrigo is pleased to announce the new & used vehicle sales online. Once the agreement is reached, necessary credit approvals will be carried on. Post which the vehicles will be delivered to the customers and paperwork can be finalized at the site. Click here to see more about the new jeep for sale Fort Lauderdale https://www.arrigosawgrass.com/new-jeep-cherokee-fort-lauderdale.htm



Arrigo group are the car dealers offering a comprehensive range of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM Truck and a range of used cars.



Jay Buick – Arrigo Group

Phone: (954) 543-7900

Email: Jay.Buick@arrigodcj.com

Website: https://www.arrigoftpierce.com