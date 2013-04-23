New Jersey Addiction Treatment Leaders Park Bench Group Sharing Unique Recovery Videos

Northfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Park Bench Group Addiction Treatment in New Jersey, one of the leading rehab service providers on the East Coast, has announced the launch of their NJ Addiction Recovery video channel. Each week, the channel will feature new videos featuring their upscale, boutique addiction recovery centers, with team members and residents contributing from time to time.



Co-Founder Robin Barnett, EDD, LCSW, LCADC shares; “We appreciate the positive engagement our videos have received, and have found they create an inviting experience for our viewers. Whether talking with a young adult in need of treatment or a loved one finding the right environment, our videos provide a connection with viewers that is strong and provides a welcoming experience to understand their treatment options.” Furthermore,



“With so many different recovery programs out there, it’s challenging to understand where the best fit would be for their unique needs. Our videos aim to make the process easier to understand so we can start the recovery process and help those with the willingness to recover get back to truly living.”



Here's an example of their YouTube videos: New Jersey Addiction Treatment Video.



Park Bench’s inpatient services include beachfront sober housing along the eastern shore of Atlantic City, NJ. Clients reside in a complimentary mansion supervised by skilled Park Bench employees. Park Bench Group Co-Founder Randi Massey, LCSW, LCADC shares; “Our ‘boutique’ program affords our clients comfort and serenity as they enjoy all that the seashore has to offer, while recovering in an intensive therapy environment.



Therapy at Park Bench exceeds all expectations and state requirements with group therapy, individual therapy, psychiatric evaluation and treatment, discharge planning and a unique family program. Therapy ratios are 4:1 which ensures that all the clients receive personalized and attentive therapy services.“



Located in tranquil Northfield, New Jersey in Atlantic County, Park Bench Group offers an attractive and smart alternative to larger facilities where individuals with unique needs sometimes get lost due to the amount of residents in a recovery program at the same time. Park Bench is a progressive addiction rehabilitation facility in NJ offering the most current successful therapeutic treatments available.



They provide individual therapy as well as a variety of intensive group experiences conducted by certified therapists who truly care about their clients (See Testimonials ). Programs offer a unique insight into each participant's disease process resulting in a high success rate. A personalized addiction treatment plan and recovery program is designed specifically for each client and makes individual therapies extremely effective.



A team member who manages their http://Facebook.com/ParkBenchGroup page added;



“At Park Bench, every employee dedicates themselves to providing patients personalized and attentive therapy services. Addiction treatment is a complicated but ultimately necessary path for many men and women every day. Each addiction is different and every treatment must be suited to the patient’s unique needs in order to be successful. That’s why Park Bench Group is different than other addiction facilities. We pride ourselves in being personal, insightful, private, and on the cutting-edge of the newest therapies and treatments."



“There is a difference to our structure, our methods, and how we care about our clients. Park Bench teaches how to truly live a clean and sober life once and for all. Every client leaves Park Bench with a different perspective on life.”



The Park Bench story is one of transition from illness to recovery from codependency and enabling to tough love and the saving of ourselves - from a place of despair to a place of reflection... from merely existing to truly living a fulfilling life.



If you or a loved one needs to understand your best recovery options, call Park Bench Group today for Free at 1-855-411-4832 and visit http://ParkBenchGroup.com for an understanding consultation.



You can visit their inspiring New Jersey Addiction Treatment video channel by going here: https://www.youtube.com/user/NewJerseyAddiction



About New Jersey Addiction Treatment with Park Bench Group

New Jersey Addiction Treatment with Park Bench Group is a progressive addiction rehabilitation facility offering the most successful therapeutic treatments available in Atlantic County. Our personalized addiction recovery programs and luxury ‘mansion by the beach’ sober living retreats allow our clients to truly live clean and sober, not just ‘Get clean and sober’. Call Today to schedule your no-obligation consultation. 1-855-411-4832



Media Contact: Rachael Garfield

Company Name: Park Bench Group Addiction Treatment Center

Email: NJRecovery@ParkBenchGroup.com Web address: http://ParkBenchGroup.com/

Company Location: Northfield, NJ 08225