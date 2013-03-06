New Jersey Animal Clinic of Morris Plains Provides Helpful Tips and Tricks for Pet Owners

Morris Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Although animal health information can be gathered from a variety of sources, the best authority is a veterinarian. To ensure perfect health, regular visits to the veterinarian are encouraged for all pets.



At one vet in New Jersey, Animal Clinic of Morris Plains, LLC, providing quality pet care is a priority. The facility, which offers medical and dental services, emergency care, boarding, and pet grooming in NJ, cares for most animals, including dogs, cats, birds, lizards, and exotic animals. Animal Clinic of Morris Plains, LLC also provides services for injured or sick wildlife at no charge.



Recently, Animal Clinic of Morris Plains, LLC released two sets of tips to their customers. The first list, “Things to Look For if Your Pet is Sick,” informs pet owners of eight signs that will alert them of an unwell pet. Changes in attitude, behavior, appetite—especially the development of anorexia—or stool are a cause for concern. Animals can also have changes in their skin, such as increased itching, biting of skin, and hair loss, if they are unhealthy. Pets that start vomiting or experience respiratory difficulties such as coughing should be constantly monitored.



The second list offers readers tips on how to choose the best veterinarian for their pet. Most individuals choose their veterinarian based on location, but Animal Clinic of Morris Plains, LLC recommends that pet owners select their veterinary facility based on personal referrals. Pet owners should look for clean and caring facilities that provide timely appointments. The veterinary New Jersey facility notes that a quality facility will provide emergency coverage in addition to other services, such as boarding and grooming. Veterinary facilities should also practice up-to-date medicine to ensure that all patients receive the best care possible, and must always be able to answer questions asked by pet owners.



Individuals interested in learning more about animal health can visit Morris Plains Animal Clinic’s blog and client education sections of the facility’s website. Animal Clinic of Morris Plains, LLC’s staff is available seven days a week, and the animal hospital’s emergency services are accessible 24 hours a day.



