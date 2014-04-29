New Jersey Based DYFS Attorney, Allison Williams, Appears on Katie Couric

Union, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Allison Williams, a New Jersey based attorney who specializes in DYFS (Division of Youth and Family Services), family law and criminal defense, appeared on Katie Couric and News 12 as an expert in her field. Considered a leader in DYFS, Allison Williams is an advocate of child protection and social services. She founded the Williams Law Group with the intent to bring the best legal representation possible to the people who need it most. On Katie Couric, Allison Williams discussed the implications of false accusations of child abuse and what methods of recourse are available to someone who has been placed in that situation.



Allison C. Williams, Esq, is a highly experienced lawyer who has earned the nickname of the “DYFS Diva” for her specialty and expertise in DYFS cases and Child Welfare Law. Ms. Williams serves on the New Jersey Supreme Court Board, on Attorney Certification for Matrimonial Attorneys, and is an active participant in family welfare and support. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She has published, and continues to publish scholarly articles on a varied assortment of topics that center on family law.



Allison Williams’ Law Firm, The Williams Law Group, LLC, is based in New Jersey. The firm consists of experienced attorneys who specialize in Child Welfare Defense, DYFS (now referred to as DCPP), Criminal Defense Law, Family Law, and Matrimonial Law. The attorneys at The Williams Law Group provide effective legal assistance in a variety of capacities related to child welfare, criminal defense, divorce proceedings and Family Law. Allison Williams has garnered notoriety for her extensive experience in DYFS and Family Law, having worked on a variety of sensitive cases within the state of New Jersey.



The attorneys at The Williams Law Group are passionate about their work. Their goal is to maximize their clients’ chances of winning a case by working together as a team and building on the importance of each detail. They work with their clients to help them understand the, often confusing, judicial process and to stay calm and confident during each hearing.



About Allison Williams

Allison Williams graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University College of Law in 2003. She was in the top 30% of her class having achieved the Highest Grade in Employment Discrimination in Fall of 2001, the Highest Grade in General Counsel in Spring of 2003. She also earned her Corporate Counsel Certificate and made the Dean’s List. Ms. Williams graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Masters of Science in Corporate Communications from the Florida State University School of Communications in 2000. She also made the Dean’s List in Florida and was honored as the Most Outstanding Graduate Student. Ms. Williams got her Bachelor of Science from the same school in 1998 when she graduated Magna Cum Laude, made the Dean’s List and was awarded the African American studies scholar certificate. She was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in December 2003 and the New York Bar in April 2004.



Williams Law Group

1945 Morris Ave. 2nd Floor

Union, New Jersey 07083

http://newjerseydyfsdefense.com/



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Gina Minton

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Email: info@newjerseydyfsdefense.com