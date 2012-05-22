New Jersey Dentists Office Now Open in Somerset for General and Specialized Dental Care

North Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- The KK Dental Center recently acquired a new office in Somerset, New Jersey, and launched a new website to help patients who are researching available appointment hours, financing options, coupon specials and general office information. The new office is a one-stop-shop dental care facility that offers most dental procedures in one location.



The KK Dental Center is one of only a few Dentists in NJ who offer complete dental care under one roof which eliminates the need for patients to travel between dental offices and appointments. The dentists in the office use a team approach to provide seamless services to all patients while the administrative staff handles the insurance paperwork for patients which is an added value that most Endodontist New Jersey offices cannot provide because of space requirements.



A few of the specialist services offered at the KK Dental Center include:



- Cosmetic Dentistry

- Endodontics - Root Canal

- Prosthodontics- implants/dentures

- Pedodontist- Children's Specialist

- Crowns & Bridges

- Dentures

- Dental Implants

- Periodontics



The new website for the dental center was designed with the patients in mind by including an extensive frequently asked questions page and other helpful and useful information about general dentistry, dental implants and root canals as well as cosmetic surgery and periodontal disease. Patients can also watch dental procedures on the videos section of the website which contains a collection of vides of the doctors performing treatments on real patients. The website also contains financing options information and a list of the major insurance carriers that are accepted at the center.



About KK Dental

At KK Dental, we care about you and your dental health. That is why we have combined specialized dentistry under one roof - so you can receive all the personalized dental care that you need without visiting various facilities. KK Dental is centrally located at three convenient offices in New Jersey, we are dedicated to provide quality care at reasonable prices. We understand how important a healthy and attractive smile is to each patient. For more information visit http://www.kkdentalcenter.com/