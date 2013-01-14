New Jersey DUI Law Firm Opens New Office Near George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto, a New Jersey DWI law firm announces the opening of a new office near the George Washington Bridge (GWB) in Fort Lee, New Jersey.



The GWB is known as the bridge that carries the highest traffic volume annually between New Jersey and New York. The new office is conveniently located to accommodate New York residents facing DUI charges in New Jersey. As the law office continues to grow its practice defending clients charged with DUI in all 21 counties in New Jersey, having an office in the NY-NJ Metropolitan area has become essential to expand the firm’s operations and accommodate clients’ various needs.



“It gives us immense pleasure to announce the opening of our new office near the George Washington Bridge. With our new office we will now be able to offer legal representation to the people residing near and around the area. It is the faith of our clients and their trust that has enabled us to expand our services to other cities as well.” said a spokesperson from New Jersey Drunk Driving Attorney office.



The office is located at One Bridge Plaza North, Suite #275, Fort Lee, New Jersey, 07024. It is right above the GWB and within the walking distance from the bus stop that travels from New York to New Jersey. The office building also has a sufficient number of parking spaces for those who drive to our office.



About Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto

The Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto, Best DUI Lawyer NJ is one of the seven DUI law offices that were involved in representing clients in a landmark hearing on admissibility of breath test evidence in New Jersey, State of New Jersey v. Chun, et al., 194 N.J. 54 (2008). The Alcotest breath testing device used in New Jersey has critical flaws. Attorney Baffuto found those defects and invented a cutting-edge defense in collaboration with a leading technical expert. Having licensed attorneys as clients, Attorney Baffuto is truly a “lawyer’s lawyer”. ?



For more information about Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto, visit http://www.MvDwi.com