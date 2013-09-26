New Jersey DWI Attorney Stephen Lukach III Announces New Tips on What to Do at DWI Stop

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- New Jersey DWI Attorney Stephen Lukach III is pleased to announce new tips on what drivers and passengers should do at a DWI stop. Individuals, who are stopped for a DWI investigation by a police officer, or any other type of vehicular investigation for that matter, have a right to remain silent until an attorney is present. If the police officer uses aggression when asking questions, always remain silent. Even if the questions sound innocent enough, or even if the individual is completely innocent, he or she can choose to remain silent during the investigation.



Far too often, people try to talk their way out of trouble when they are pulled over for a DWI stop. Often times, this does not work, as they dig themselves into a bigger hole by saying things that make matters worse than they already are. As a DWI lawyer of New Jersey, Stephen Lukach III encourages people to not say a word until contacting him for legal counsel.



If an event takes place where an individual is stopped for a DWI check, such as a checkpoint, there are some basic tips to follow. First, after stopping the car in a safe place, quietly turn off the car, open the window partly and place hands gently on the wheel. When the police officer asks for a driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, provide these items to him or her in a respectful manner. If the officer then asks to look inside the car, the driver can refuse to consent and politely decline. It is also important to understand that a passenger has the right to remain silent and may ask to leave. For more information on what to do when stopped for a DWI contact Attorney Stephen Lukach III today. He is a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense and understands every area of DUI/DWI law.



About Stephen Lukach III

Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal practice centers on DWI defense. As a New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator. Mr. Lukach III has defended hundreds of clients and takes pride in his many successes.



For further information on the DWI Lawyer in NJ, call 888-400-1DWI (1394) for a free consultation, or visit http://njdrunkdrivinglawyer.com/. Visit the site today for a free initial legal consultation with Stephen M. Lukach, III.