New Jersey DWI Attorney Stephen Lukach Successfully Suppresses .29% BAC in Recent Case

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- New Jersey DWI attorney Stephen Lukach was able to exclude a Blood Alcohol Content reading of .29% in Haddon Township Municipal Court recently. (State v. MH, Case # HT 129421-22) Attorney Lukach released this official statement regarding the case: “When we received the documentation showing such a high reading, in this case almost 4 times the legal limit, we knew something was wrong. I reviewed the Defendant’s performance on the Field Sobriety Tests and it was inconsistent with such a high reading.”



Attorney Lukach went on to explain: “As we began to dig deeper, we realized that the Alcotest machine Coordinator didn’t note which Temperature Probe he used when last calibrating the machine. Without that information, we couldn’t determine if the Probe used was accurate. The Temperature Probe must be certified for accuracy and, in the instant matter, the State could not prove that it was certified, since they didn’t know which Probe it was. Therefore, the State could not enter the Blood Alcohol Reading into evidence and it had to be excluded. This is a prime example of what I mean when I tell clients, “It doesn’t mean you are guilty just because you blew into a tube and a number came up higher than the legal Blood Alcohol limit.”



It is important to contact Stephen Lukach if someone has been involved in a DWI case. He offers legal guidance and has been a part of the New Jersey legal community for many years. Stephen Lukach is a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, along with being a qualified practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. He is also a Certified Alcotest Operator.



Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal practice centers on DWI defenses. As a respected New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator.



