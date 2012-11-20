New Jersey Family Law Attorney Sylvia Costantino Offering Free Consultations

Holmdel, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- When Hurricane Sandy blasted the east coast recently, the storm did more than shatter trees and windows. In some cases, it also shattered families and their finances. As a New Jersey family law attorney, Sylvia S. Costantino understands how devastating Hurricane Sandy was for so many people. As a resident of the east coast herself, Sylvia was deeply touched by the devastation that hit the region.



In an effort to help residents of her State, this New Jersey divorce lawyer is offering free initial consultations to New Jersey residents facing family law issues as a result of Hurricane Sandy. Through the end of the year, people may contact the family law NJ offices of Sylvia S. Costantino, Esq., LLC to schedule their free consultation.



“Hurricane Sandy affected us all in some way both emotionally and financially,” Ms. Costantino said, adding that in some cases, people are now finding themselves without a home or dealing with family law issues such as divorce, domestic violence, custody, or parenting time issues that have now come up.



Ms. Costantino continues, “When a disaster such as Sandy strikes, the people of New Jersey need to rally together and help each other out. As a divorce attorney, I can do my part by offering a free consultation to New Jersey residents on family law matters.” Whether people need to file an emergent motion or need information on handling custody and parenting time matters in the wake of the storm, this NJ divorce attorney has pledged to make herself as accessible as possible to answer their concerns.



People have enough to worry about without trying to find the right New Jersey divorce attorney. From Monmouth and Ocean counties and beyond, Ms. Costantino’s firm is ready to help. New Jersey residents who would like to learn more about Ms. Costantino’s practice are welcome to visit her website at any time. The user-friendly website features in-depth information about the various services that she provides at her law firm. In a video that is located on the home page, Attorney Sylvia Costantino explains how she offers her clients the knowledge and experience needed to deal with their unique family law situation.



About Sylvia S. Costantino, Esq.

Sylvia S. Costantino received her B.A. from Rutgers University College, where she graduated with Highest Honors. She received her Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law in Newark and thereafter clerked for a Family Part Superior Court Judge in both Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Ms. Costantino is admitted to practice law in the States of New Jersey and New York. She is also a member of the New Jersey State and Monmouth Bar Associations. Her practice is located in Holmdel, New Jersey and is dedicated exclusively to family law. For more information, please visit http://njfamilylawdivorce.com.