New Jersey Full-Line Vending Company Offers Healthy Lunches to Tradeshow

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Atlantic Vending, a New Jersey Vending Service that specializes in full-line vending and New Jersey Office Coffee Services, is excited to announce that they will be attending the 98th Annual New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference.



“We’re obviously excited to be attending the New Jersey Municipalities Conference,” says General Manager Joe Kupsalitis. “Unlike other conferences this conference in particular is all about our home state of New Jersey, which is definitely our service area so it's always important that we have a strong turnout there.”



The New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference is dedicated to helping companies in the State of New Jersey connect with the local municipal government market and to allow them to demonstrate their commitment to New Jersey, through their services.



“Obviously this event means a little bit more to us than other conferences. The ability to connect not just with local businesses but the local New Jersey government means everything to us.”



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a full-service full service vending and coffee services. In additional to vending and coffee services, Atlantic Vending is dedicated to promoting healthy eating through their Micro Market campaigns. For more information about Atlantic Vending please call 1-888-218-8363 or visit http://www.atlanticvendingnj.com.