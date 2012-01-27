New Jersey IT Support Group Links High With Microsoft

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Being an SBSC is a wonderful opportunity for LinkHigh because the company can list its solutions on Microsoft’s online marketplace Pinpoint and gain access to a whole host of potential customers. The LinkHigh team can also improve its technical skills and marketing strategies with Microsoft competencies that are designed to help small-business owners achieve the greatest possible success.



“Every client of Link High uses Microsoft solutions. Partnering with Microsoft through their small-business specialist program affords us the opportunity to better serve our clients here in New Jersey. Having certified technology professionals who understand all the Microsoft small business offerings is a must in today’s business world,” said LinkHigh Technolgies president Victor Liu.



LinkHigh Technologies, as an SBSC, has taken advantage of an opportunity to attract more clients and help them achieve their goals. It has provided its team of engineers with additional resources to help it stay up to date with changes in technology and provide it with extra support when needed. This creates a win-win situation for LinkHigh and its current and potential customers.



For top notch New Jersey Computer Support and IT Consulting, consider Link High Technologies. They can be reached at 973-659-1350 or email sales@linkhigh.com