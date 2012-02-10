New Jersey IT Support Practices What They Preach When It Comes To Business Continuity

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- 2011 was a rough year for many New Jersey businesses, especially here in northern New Jersey. Hurricane Irene and last October’s fall snowstorm wreaked havoc across the state, particularly in many parts of Denville and Morristown.



“Many of our clients were hit not once but twice in 2011 by events that disabled businesses for a few hours. Some were disabled for several days,” stated Link High Technologies president Victor Liu. “We have to set the standard. We cannot consult with our clients on the importance of business continuity if we don’t do it ourselves.”



For the past few years, Link High has provided secure hosting services for its clients through its SAS70 certified data center. Now, the company has its own mission-critical systems in its data center. Deploying Allworx Voice Over IP business telephone systems to its data center and migrating from aging POTS telephone systems to SIP trunks ensures that all business continuity bases are covered.



The SIP-based telephone services also provide Link High with the cornerstone for expansion into new physical regions that is unhindered by complexities or other communication challenges.



Taking the company’s strategy to the next level, Victor and his team also use Allworx IP-based telephones not only in the Denville, NJ office but also in their homes. Now Link High employees can continue to serve clients, regardless of the weather, no matter where they are physically located.



About Link High Technologies

Link High Technologies is a Denville, NJ IT support and consulting firm. Link High specializes in providing business across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York State with quality business technology support. With a focus on business continuity, disaster preparation and data security, Link High is the perfect consulting firm to help your business with your day-to-day IT requirements.