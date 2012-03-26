New Jersey IT Support Team Welcomes Michael Giordano

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Link High Technologies is pleased to welcome Michael Giordano to its team of IT support professionals.



Michael increases Link High Technologies' IT support options for businesses across the state of New Jersey and in the New York City and eastern Pennsylvania areas.



Michael brings a wealth of knowledge from his eight years in the IT industry. He has worked on a wide variety of IT projects and with myriad platforms throughout his career. Knowledgeable in many areas of information technology, Michael's specialties are Active Directory, VMware and Avaya IP telephone systems.



“Michael extends the expertise of our IT support team,” said Link High President and CEO Victor Liu. “Link High is about providing the right IT solutions for our clients. Michael’s knowledge of many of the systems Link High offers businesses in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania helps us serve our clients better.”



In addition to his love of technology, Michael is an avid runner, hiker, snowboarder and all around outdoor person. A passionate music fan, he also plays bass guitar.



Link High Technologies is a Denville, NJ IT support and consulting firm. Link High specializes in providing business across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York State with quality business technology support. With a focus on business continuity, disaster preparation and data security, Link High is the perfect consulting firm to help your business with your day-to-day IT requirements.



To learn more on Link High IT Support solutions in New Jersey, New York and PA visit http://www.linkhigh.com or call 973.659.1350