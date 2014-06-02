New Jersey Match Makers Are Helping Local Singles in the NJ Dating Scene

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Dating agencies and matchmaking services are not the latest trend in the dating world. And in recent years, they have been overshadowed by the rise of online dating sites, however, professional dating agencies and matchmaking services are now back in the front seat and are being supported by more and more successful singles who are looking to meet someone special.



Many people confuse a professional matchmaking service with an online dating site; however, there are many differences. For example, safety and security is priority with a professional matchmaker, whereas online dating sites provide none. With South Jersey Matchmakers, clients will never place their personal information online, and the matchmakers meet everyone whom they introduce to their clients and can assure everyone has undergone and extensive criminal and background check—none of which is offered with internet dating.



A popular question the matchmakers are often asked is what type of people join a matchmaking service. South Jersey Matchmakers attracts a broad spectrum of people—all successful and educated professionals leading busy and fulfilling lives, people who become members of a dating and matchmaking agency because they want to ensure they meet other singles who share the same interests and life goals as them. Prospective clients at South Jersey Matchmakers can expect a smooth, stress-free journey where everything is taken care of for them so they can continue on with their busy lives—living safe and stress-free with confidence their personal matchmaker is only introducing them to eligible, like-minded and relationship-ready singles who are also heading in the same direction as them—singles who are emotionally and financially fit to date.



To schedule a preliminary consultation with one of the dating specialists at South Jersey Matchmakers, individuals can call (856) 208-6348 or visit: http://southjerseymatchmaking.com



About South Jersey Matchmakers

South Jersey Matchmakers is an alternative to online dating, a great way for locals to meet successful professionals who are also looking for love and companionship. They’re passionate about old-fashion matchmaking because it allows them to get to know and understand their clients on a more personal level.



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