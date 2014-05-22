New Jersey Matchmaking Service Offers an Interactive Way to Bring Singles Together

South Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Finding love can be a difficult journey for many—with the bar and club scenes played out, risks and dangers associated with online dating, and blind dates a bust, many locals are left frustrated, disappointed, and confused about how and where they will ever find that love and companionship they instinctually seek.



But local matchmaking service, South Jersey Matchmakers, know dating doesn’t have to be a bust. “Nobody should let a few bad dates get in the way of finding Mr. or Mrs. Right,” explains South Jersey Matchmakers. “We’ve helped thousands of people find love over the years and we want everyone to experience that love and happiness—we’re passionate about what we do,” states South Jersey Matchmakers. The matchmaking team is a helpful and efficient resource for New Jersey singles looking for true love. They take the frustrations and risks out of dating and make it fun and enjoyable again. With indepth one-on-one consultations, thorough background checks and screening, and dating and relationship coaching and advice, South Jersey Matchmakers has what it takes to deliver compatible matches for clients.



Their personalized services provide a more interactive and personal approach to dating—they help clients define what they truly desire and need in a partner and relationship—further narrowing down and weeding out undesirable candidates. To ensure successful dates, each client receives personalized attention to boost confidence, fine tune dating etiquette, and improve communication and social skills—all improving the likelihood first introductions will lead into second dates. The matchmaking team at South Jersey Matchmakers takes pride in their personalized process and are passionate about the work they do to bring happy couples together.



About South Jersey Matchmakers

South Jersey Matchmakers is a local dating service dedicated to helping New Jersey singles find that special one, the one to settle down and share a life with. The dating professionals are committed to getting to know each client and everything they desire in a life partner—and delivering those results with compatible matches.



Individuals committed to finding someone special to settle down with can contact a dating professional from South Jersey Matchmakers by calling (856) 208-6348 or visiting: http://southjerseymatchmaking.com



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