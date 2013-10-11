New Jersey Micro Market Company Attends Mid-Atantic Facilities Trade Show

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Atlantic Vending, a New Jersey Micro Market and full-line vending company, is excited to announce that they will be attending the Mid-Atlantic Building and Facilities Management Show and Conference in Somerset, NJ.



“We are excited to be attending the Mid-Atlantic Buildings and Facilities Conference, this year.” Says General Manager Joe Kupselaitis. “This event is a staple of facility management in the mid-atlantic, so we are definitely excited at the opportunity to have a booth at it and to be able to show off our services.”



The Mid-Atlantic Buildings & Facilities Management Show & conference, is a conference dedicated to the facility management industry in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The show is dedicated to giving attendees, the opportunity to find the products and services that they need to successfully manage their facility.



“This is a great opportunity for us to show what we have to offer. Whether it's through a vending machine or a Micro Market, we want to be able to help give both B2B and B2C business owners the ability to provide quality lunch options in their facilities."



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a full service vending and micro market company, located in Farmingdale, New Jersey. Dedicated to offering the best business and commercial lunch options on the market, Atlantic Vending is the premier business leader of New Jersey. Contact Atlantic Vending today at 1-888-218-8363 or visit their website online at http://www.atlanticvendingnj.com/.