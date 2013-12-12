New Jersey Micro Market Company Offers Drink Discount

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Atlantic Vending a New Jersey Vending Company is excited to announce a Christmas holiday promotion for their Micro Market customers.



“We’re excited to announce that all beverages sold through the week of December 9th and December 14th through our Aventi Micro Markets program will be 15% off,” said General Manager Joe Kusalitis. “During this time, we will also be picking four random users on December 16th to receive a $25 bonus.”



Atlantic Vending has partnered with Avanti to offer New Jersey Micro Markets for over 3 years and is excited to see this partnership continue into the future.



“We understand that most businesses are slow this time of the year and that most people will be spending their lunch periods catching up with friends or enjoying work Christmas parties, but we want people to spend this time trying out our services and inviting their friends to do so.”



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a full service New Jersey vending company that specializes in full-line vending and Micro Market services. To learn more about their services give them a call today at 1-888-218-8363 or visit them online at http://www.atlanticvendingnj.com/.