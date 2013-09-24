New Jersey Monthly Magazine Names Multiple Managers of Prestige Wealth Management Group as FIVE STAR Wealth Managers

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Management Group is pleased to announce that Roy Williams, CHFC, Steven Linden, CPA/PFS and Ken Paul, CFP have been named by New Jersey Monthly Magazine as FIVE STAR Wealth Managers for 2013. Prestige Wealth Management Group is honored to be considered for and to have won this award, on multiple occasions now and will work hard to once again be considered for this award in 2014. The award signifies the company’s commitment and dedication to provide professional and high-quality financial planning in NJ.



Prestige Wealth Management Group has plenty more going on this month, with the announcement of its newest expansion. The company is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand new Milburn, NJ location, located at Schoolhouse Plaza, 374 Millburn Avenue, Milburn, NJ. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, October 12. Celebrate with members of the company and local residents from 10am-4pm. Become a member of the Prestige Wealth Management Group by stopping by for the grand opening.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm with offices in Flemington, NJ and Millburn, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) and Enrolled Agents (EA) who focus on making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on their financial goals, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the process. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment management advice and proactive communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and webcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website or to contact a financial advisor in NJ, visit www.prestigewmg.com.