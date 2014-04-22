New Jersey Nephrology Doctor & Nutritionist Offers Specialist Kidney Disease Treatment

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- New Jersey is home to two doctors who specialize in nephrology which is the treatment of kidney diseases. These doctors are Radu Kramer M.D. who is a nephrologist, a medical doctor that specializes in treating kidney disease. The second doctor is Robert Galarowicz N.D. a Naturopath and Clinical Nutritionist who specializes in helping people with kidney disease through diet and natural treatments, such as supplements and lifestyle changes.



Listen to what one of their patients has said by clicking the link below



How a Kidney Disease Team Patient Reverse Kidney Disease



There are 200 million people in the world facing kidney disease and the possibility of kidney failure and dialysis. With New Jersey and New York having such a high population it makes for a large amount of people with multiple forms of acute and chronic kidney disease in this area.



The difference between avoiding dialysis and actually improving kidney disease, and kidney function are the treatments that are used.



In NJ and NY the typical treatment is to visit a nephrologist who is a medical doctor who specializes in kidney diseases. They typically will run tests including blood work and urine to check for signs of kidney damage and severity of the disease. They will use medications to control blood pressure and cholesterol. Unfortunately, there are limited options when it comes to conventional medicine. People should use it and under an aggressive properly trained nephrologist, as it does show benefits.



However, with the limited success rate of conventional treatments and the possible outcome of kidney failure, dialysis and death people should explore and use every option when facing decreased kidney function.



That is where Dr. Robert Galarowicz comes in who utilizes a treatment approach that includes diet, supplements and lifestyle changes which have shown highly effective in stopping and even improving kidney disease.



When people work with a nephrologist who takes an aggressive approach to improving kidney disease, and a doctor of nutrition who can provide all the scientifically proven diets and supplements, will provide the best treatments to avoid dialysis and kidney failure.



Kidney failure is too devastating of a health problem to deal with. People are not able to work, live a normal life and feel miserable most days. This is a major reason that people with decreased kidney function should do everything to help their condition.



If someone wants to learn more about what can be done about their kidney disease they can speak to Dr. Robert at no charge at 201-618-3534. He will inform people of their options.



About Dr. Radu Kramer M.D. (Neprologist)

Dr. Kramer is a integrative nephrologist which is a medical doctor who uses all the effective conventional treatments but also uses alternative, or not well known, but highly effective treatments for kidney disease. The practice specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the kidney and high blood pressure as well as related conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



About Dr. Robert Galarowicz N.D. (Naturopath and Clinical Nutritionist)

Dr. Robert Galarowicz is a kidney disease sufferer himself who after receiving a kidney transplant become formerly educated and focuses his work on helping people avoid what he had to go through.



To learn more about Dr. Robert’s nutritional services for kidney disease visit http://drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/treatment/ or speak to him at no charge about what options you have to helping your condition by calling 201-618-3534.



Media Contact

Dr. Robert and Dr. Kramer

Nephrologist (kidney doctor) and Nutritionist

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

201-618-3534

rob@drrobertg.com