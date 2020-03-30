New Jersey Residents Turn to the Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP for Exceptional Legal Services

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- When facing legal troubles that require accomplished and fearless attorneys, the residents of New Jersey rely on the legal representation of the Law Offices of Zapicchi and Liller LLP. With over a decade of experience in various areas of legal practice, their attorneys will fight to get their clients the justice that they deserve.



Not every lawyer is capable of procuring favorable results for their defendants time and time again. The Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP have a reputation for winning cases in arbitration and in the courtroom. Their ideology that America's legal system should work for the people is what enables them to fight for those who have been wronged. Although they had gained incredible success since their humble beginnings in 2010, they are still the honest and self-effacing lawyers their clients have come to know and trust.



The Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP cover a broad range of legal services, from municipal law to DWI penalties. Anyone who is looking for a DWI lawyer in NJ can turn to Zapicchi and Liller for exceptional legal representation. No other attorney offers the same level of dedication and commitment as this remarkable duo. From the very first consultation until the last signature, they are known to stand by their client's side and walk them step-by-step through the entire process.



Their offices will remain open through the COVID-19 outbreak so that they may better assist ongoing cases and accept new clients who are in need of a family, criminal defense, or DUI lawyer near Burlington County, NJ, and the surrounding regions.



Contact the Law Offices of Zapicchi and Liller LLP by visiting their website at https://zapicchilillerllp.com.



About The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP

The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP is a legal firm based in Bordentown, NJ, serving the central and south regions of New Jersey. Aaron Liller and Mario Zapicchi make up the local firm's experienced legal team, which handles a wide range of practice areas such as criminal law, real estate, family law, traffic violations, and DUIs and DWIs. They take a customer-focused approach to handling legal aspects and fight fervently for the rights of their clients.



For more information about The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP, visit http://zapicchilillerllp.com/.