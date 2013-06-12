New Jersey Rocker, Matthew Schultz Is Nominated for the 2013 EOTM Awards for Both "Best New Male Artist" and Also for "Best Song" (Male) - Money or Me

Manalapan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Other 2013 EOTM Award Nominees for other categories include; Ben Affleck, Charlie Sheen, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Missy Elliot, Talib Kweli, Future, Lil Wayne, NAS, Eva Mendes, Zoe Saldana, Carmen Electra, Faith Evans, Khloe & Lamar, Toni Braxton, Victor Ortiz, Jeremy Lin, Perez Hilton, Christina Milian, Vincent Ward (The Walking Dead), Farrah Abraham, Snooki & Jwoow, Kim Zolciak Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta),Camille Grammer (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Betty White, RuPaul, Rob Dyrdek (MTV), Nene Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Taylor Momsen (CW’s, Gossip Girl), Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries), Sam Trammell (True Blood,) Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries), Ricki Lake, Gretchen Rossi (The Real Housewives of Orange County) Shay Johnson (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), Pia Rizza (Mob Wives), Mel B. (DWTS), and the list goes on……



Fans are encouraged to vote by Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/EotmAwards?fref=ts write “I vote for Matthew Schultz for Best New Male Artist and for Song “Money or Me” on the wall.



You can also vote via twitter by tweeting “I vote for #MatthewSchultz for Best New Male Artist and for Song “Money or Me #EOTMAWARDS @mschultz33 @eotmawards”



Matthew Schultz has already won PDS Entertainment’s “Hottest New Artist of 2013” Award and has graced the cover of 5 magazines already this year. Schultz has been topping the Reverbnation Singer/Songwriter charts for over 30 weeks in a row. He is following up his hit song “Money or Me” featuring Jim Jones with a remix with Pitbull’s - Mr.305 recording artist David Rush for his new release “Right Heart Wrong Time.”



Matthew Schultz is exploding all over the media. His digital footprint is gigantic. He has millions of views on his Youtube video “Money or Me” and has been covered by The Source Magazine, MTV, CNN, Skope, Hype Magazine, Social Magazine, CBS News, MSNBC, Starpulse, HipHop Vibe and much much more!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Se5b7e8a8JQ



