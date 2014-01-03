New Jersey School of Dental Assisting Announces Personalized Instruction

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- In 2012, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 105,600 new dental assistant jobs had been created. Their data also showed a 36% growth in this occupation. Responding to the increased demand for well-trained assistants, the New Jersey School of Dental Assisting is offering personalized instruction and a 10 class program taught in a simulated work environment.



The school's spokesperson explained, "As many dentists devote more of their time to more complex procedures, they will delegate more routine tasks to assistants. Becoming a dental assistant is not only a job, it is a career. Today this exciting field is growing, and dental assistants are in very high demand in New Jersey. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, dental assistants are expected to become one of the fastest growing professions through the year 2016. The profession provides many benefits, such as flexible hours, team work, professionalism, and good working conditions. Our course teaches students everything they need to qualify for an entry-level position. The field has growth potential, and many assistants enjoy the fact that they get the opportunity to help people."



The school's program consists of a combination of classroom lecture and discussion, followed by a lab, where practical use of the day's work is shown. Dental assisting courses include using life-like manikins, as well as interactive computer CD-ROM's, to aide instruction. While earning their dental assistant qualifications, students train in a simulated work environment, within an actual functioning dental office. Some of the skills they practice include greeting patients, setting up instruments for procedures, chair-side assisting, and providing patients with post-op instructions. Students also practice pouring and trimming models, as well as charting and record keeping. Once they have earned a dental assistant diploma, graduates are qualified for an entry-level position in the profession.



"The New Jersey School of Dental Assisting Basic Class is a 10 class program meeting once a week on Saturdays. In addition to the basic course, we offer an X-Ray program. The State of New Jersey requires 45 hours of in class training, followed by an internship in a NJ Dental office before a student is permitted to take the exam for licensure. NJSDA has developed an X-Ray program accredited by the New Jersey DEP. We currently give this program on ten consecutive Sundays, and it is designed to fulfill state requirements and allow the student to satisfactorily complete the DANB national exam. Our students enjoy personalized instruction in small classes, and the staff is highly experienced, professional, and dedicated.", noted a school representative.



ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY SCHOOL OF DENTAL ASSISTING

Located in Forked River and New Brunswick, New Jersey, The New Jersey Dental Assisting School trains students for entry-level positions as dental assistants. The school offers small classes, and students are taught by experienced professionals. Instruction includes classroom teaching and hands on training in an actual or mock dental office. In addition to a basic course, the school also offers an X-Ray program to students who have completed the dental assistant course.