New Jersey Tech Firm Partners With National Billing Systems

Always committed to giving clients top-quality services at reasonable prices, Link High Technologies, a New Jersey IT consulting firm has signed up Wayne, NJ-based National Billing Systems (NBS) to be a dealer.



For nearly 30 years, NBS has provided businesses with voice, data, VoIP, and custom solutions and individual consumers with VoIP and long distance services. Currently, NBS has eight other carrier agreements, providing customers throughout the United States with smooth connections to DSL, T1, Ethernet, Voice (POTS, PRI, SIP Trunks), Hosted PBX and MPLS solutions.



Link High president Victor Liu met with NBS president Russell P. Markman to discuss how their two companies could work together. With NBS as a trusted partner, Link High will be able to give clients throughout the U.S. direct quotes for voice and data solutions. Regardless of the chosen carrier, every client’s bill will appear on an NBS invoice, and NBS will provide all technical support, allowing Link High’s team of IT professionals to work on things like system monitoring, backup and recovery, etc.



“This solution is a win-win-win for Link High, NBS and our clients,” said Liu.



Small-business owners are always happy to get more for their money, and Link High’s partnership with NBS could give them just that.



About Link High

In 1992, Link High Technologies began from humble beginnings as a retail computer shop in a busy strip mall on Route 10 in Denville, NJ in the heart of Morris County. With the progression of computer technology and the increase of computer sales, we decided to add value to our small retail shop and provide computer network services. Since then, Link High Technologies has grown into a major provider of wide-area network implementations, network security and data protection solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit Link High'swebsite to learn more about their complete range of New Jersey IT supportofferings.



About NBS

Founded in 1984, Network Billing Systems (NBS) is a fully-integrated telecommunications service provider. NBS offers a full suite of local, long-distance, Internet and data products and services, managed and hosted networks and complete VoIP solutions. With state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Wayne, N.J., NBS has evolved into a multi-divisional organization serving customers from coast to coast. Our in-house equipment and billing divisions allow us to fashion complete end-to-end programs. We specialize in unique, customized applications and complete telecom solutions.