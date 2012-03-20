New Jersey Tech Firms Support Adults and Students With Autism

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Americans discard over 400 million units of unwanted electronics each year. Less than 12% of old computers, televisions, mobile phones and other electronics ever get recycled.



Link High Technologies, a local New Jersey computer support company wants to change this and help adolescent students and adults with disabilities at the same time.



Green Vision Inc. helps those with disabilities learn how to properly dismantle and recycle unwanted electronic equipment. Green Vision challenges students and adults with tasks that require them to use their problem solving skills to properly dismantle an ever-growing collection of computers and other electronic devices.



“This is a wonderful partnership for Link High Technologies,” said Link High president and CEO Victor Liu. “Not only do we get to help our clients dispose of all their old IT equipment but we also have a wonderful opportunity to help members of our community with jobs that make a global difference. I am proud to help green our world."



Green Vision is 99.7% landfill-free and all recycled materials go to federally licensed facilities. For more information on this program or how you can donate your unwanted e-Waste, please contact Kevin or Tim at (973) 998-7955. Visit their website at http://gvinc.org/.



About Link High Technologies

Link High Technologies is a Denville, NJ IT support and consulting firm. Link High specializes in providing business across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York State with quality business technology support. With a focus on business continuity, disaster preparation and data security, Link High is the perfect consulting firm to help your business with your day-to-day IT requirements.



To learn more on Link High Education IT Support solutions in New Jersey visit http://www.linkhigh.com or call 973.659.1350