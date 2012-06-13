New Jersey Tech Support Team Offers New Support Number

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Business professionals rely on their computers and mobile devices for almost everything they do throughout their work days. So, when something goes wrong, and they need to get in touch with their IT support teams, they don’t want to fuss with automated answering systems.



“A few clients mentioned that it is impossible or extremely difficult to create a speed dial for an extension,” said LinkHigh president Victor Liu. “So, I ordered new number that allows clients to call tech support directly.”



LinkHigh’s new direct dial number will make it easier for clients to get in touch with technicians. All of the caller IDs on the tech phones will display this number, which will reduce some of the operator’s workload.



To reach LinkHigh technical support, clients can call 973-607-3050.



About LinkHigh Technologies

In 1992, Link High Technologies began from humble beginnings as a retail computer shop in a busy strip mall on Route 10 in Denville, NJ, in the heart of Morris County. With the progression of computer technology and the increase of computer sales, we decided to add value to our small retail shop and provide computer network services. Since then, Link High Technologies has grown into a major provider of wide-area network implementations, network security and data protection solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



