New Jersey Vending Company Ups the Ante with a New Website.

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Atlantic Vending, a New Jersey Vending service and healthy lunch company is excited to announce that they launched their new website.



“We are definitely excited to announce the launch of our new website, AtlanticVendingNJ.com.” Said General Manager Joseph Kupsalitis. “The new website is something that we are excited to launch and finally talk about.”



The new website is part of Atlantic Vending’s push into the next generation of vending. As times and technology has changed, so has vending. No longer are people just happy with vending machines, but now and more businesses are looking for 24/7 health options that will allow their staff not only to be more productive but feel more productive. This expansion has included Atlantic Vending’s push into New Jersey micromarkets and full line healthy vending options.



“We’re definitely in a transitional phase of the company. No longer are we happy with just being a vending company, but we want to be a full scale vending company that offers everything from snacks to full lunches.”



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a revolutionary vending machine company that is New Jersey’s one stop shop for all of your office coffee and vending needs. To contact them today please call 1-88-218-8363 or visit their website at http://www.atlanticvendingnj.com/