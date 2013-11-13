New Jeweler Spectrums Jewelry Launches with Exclusive Custom Made Jewelry

Alpine, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Jewelry has captured the imagination of the human race since it first existed, and archeological records show it has been a status symbol since the dawn of society. Now, we are capable of creating stunning jewelry out of almost any materials, but we keep coming back to timeless classics such as diamonds and pearls. Spectrums Jewelry is a new Jeweler using the classic pearl to create fresh new pieces of jewelry that mix the timeless with the cutting edge, and have just launched their website to promote their exclusive collections to a worldwide audience.



The site has just been launched and is being freshly populated with new content every day, including bracelets, necklaces and earrings made with pearls, and even engagement and wedding rings. The site is intuitive for consumers with clearly priced items replete with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions.



To celebrate the launch of the website, they are currently enjoying an inaugural sale period offering some of their most popular pieces at drastic discounts in the hope that wearers will attract new buyers at regular prices. Every piece comes with free shipping, a lifetime guarantee and beautiful gift packaging.



A spokesperson for Spectrums Jewelry explained, “We have launched our online presence in order to promote our range of jewelry to a worldwide audience, the pieces created by our master jewelers are indeed world class. Many people forget the astonishing variety of pearls and these have been utilized in new and creative ways by our designers. The bridal range also comes with wedding rings and engagement rings that will perfectly complement bracelets, necklaces and earrings so that these jewels can be worn for a lifetime. Thanks to the timeless beauty of pearls, there is no fear of them going out of fashion like other precious stones.”



About Spectrums Jewelry

Spectrums Jewelry is a new jeweler specializing in pearls, and they create original and beautiful works that can be treasured forever. Their catalog currently includes bracelets, earrings and necklaces. They offer a money-back guarantee, free lifetime cleaning and repair, Certificate of Authenticity, free UPS shipping, beautiful packaging and more with every purchase. For more information, please visit: http://spectrumsjewelry.com/