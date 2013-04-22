New Job Portal Aims at Reducing Provincial Unemployment in the US States by Offering Thousands of Job Listings

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- In this tough economic times, unemployment has emerged as one of the biggest challenges that the US citizens are facing today. The staggering unemployment rate is a matter of great concern for the policy makers in the country. In such a scenario, the job portal Career Bark has come forward to play its important role in bringing down the rate of employment in several states in the United States by offering a number of job opportunities to the deserving candidates. The job portal is working with businesses to create new opportunities and enlist them online for benefit of the job seekers.



The portal maintains that they have been creating thousands of jobs every week and which seem to bring down the unemployment in a significant manner. Career Bark helps business owners and recruiters to access a talent pool from various US states. The site has an extensive database of skilled and unskilled workers, sorted on the basis of their locality or provincial existence. This helps businesses to appoint employees according to their local or regional manpower requirements. The portal can source qualified and trusted workers from various sources such as social media and other platforms and helps organizations in finding suitable candidates.



Importantly, the portal offers a free service to the recruiters or employers. They can post their vacancies online for free of charge and can receive hundreds of applications from suitable candidates. The job seekers registered with the site can send their CV’s directly to the employers. In this manner, the site performs the important task of bridging the gap between the employers and the job seekers.



The site owners reveal that thousands of job seekers are already registered with them and they host their online profile. Employers can also browse through their profiles and can choose or shortlist suitable candidates. Whether someone is looking for a job, or an employer is looking for suitable candidates, they should visit the website http://careerbark.com .



Career Bark is an online website that lists around one million jobs for the residents of various US states. They update their listings on a regular basis and every week thousands of new jobs are added for the benefit of the job seekers. By listing jobs from the employers, the website plays an important role of bringing down the unemployment rate in the US states.



